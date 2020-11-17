Northside Toy Drive gathering toys at drive-thru collection site

This week, volunteers with the Northside Toy Drive will be stationed at FirstBank Southwest gathering toys for children this Christmas.
Bowden Jones Jr., Northside Toy Drive secretary, joined the Chat this morning to talk about this year’s toyathon.
“If you are willing to give, bring whatever you feel led to give,” he said."It’s not always about what the gift is...sometimes it’s a matter of the spirit in which the gift is given. I think the children kind of feel that."
Bowden said this year, given the pandemic, it was important for the group to find a way to collect gifts in a safe way. The group developed the drive-thru fundraiser to ensure they could still collect Christmas gifts for kids in the area.
“There are children in our community that are much less fortunate than others, that have nothing,” he said. "If it were not for the Northside Toy Drive they would not get the chance to experience a little bit of what Christmas is like. "
Those who want to donate can drop off unwrapped gifts through Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at FirstBank Southwest, 2401 S Georgia St, or donate online.
The group’s goal for collection this week is five thousand toys and $5,000.
