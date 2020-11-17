18 new cases, 38 recoveries reported in Dallam and Hartley counties.

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 17, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 1:28 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 252 total active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District’s report for today shows 18 new cases and 38 recoveries.

There are now 641 total positive cases in Dallam County, with 494 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 139 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 421 total positive cases in Hartley County, with 303 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 113 active cases in Hartley County.

There are 28,041 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 641

Deaf Smith County: 1,598

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,103

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 421

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,498

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 10,640

Randall County: 8,405

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 233

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,120 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 494

Deaf Smith County: 1,426

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 535

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 303

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,311

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,744

Randall County: 4,893

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 145

There have also been 384 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 5

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 25

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 135

Randall County: 85

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 6

There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 142

Cimarron County: 56

Texas County: 2,108

There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 105

Cimarron: 42

Texas County: 1,893

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

There are 3,299 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,358

Quay County: 153

Roosevelt County: 733

Union County: 55

There have been 31 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 15

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 12

Union County: 2

