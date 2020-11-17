18 new cases, 38 recoveries reported in Dallam and Hartley counties.

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 252 total active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District’s report for today shows 18 new cases and 38 recoveries.
There are now 641 total positive cases in Dallam County, with 494 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 139 active cases in Dallam County.
There are now 421 total positive cases in Hartley County, with 303 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 113 active cases in Hartley County.
There are 28,041 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 641
Deaf Smith County: 1,598
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,103
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 421
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,498
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 10,640
Randall County: 8,405
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 233
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,120 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 494
Deaf Smith County: 1,426
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 535
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 303
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,311
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 7,744
Randall County: 4,893
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 145
There have also been 384 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 32
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 5
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 25
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 135
Randall County: 85
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 6
There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 142
Cimarron County: 56
Texas County: 2,108
There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 105
Cimarron: 42
Texas County: 1,893
There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 11
There are 3,299 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,358
Quay County: 153
Roosevelt County: 733
Union County: 55
There have been 31 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 15
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 12
Union County: 2
