6 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Deaf Smith County

By Bailie Myers | November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 11:00 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County today.

At this time, there are 140 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The city has reported 32 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 27,990 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 633

Deaf Smith County: 1,598

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,103

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 411

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,465

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 10,640

Randall County: 8,405

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 233

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,069 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 475

Deaf Smith County: 1,426

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 535

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 284

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,298

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,744

Randall County: 4,893

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 145

There have also been 384 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 5

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 25

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 135

Randall County: 85

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 6

There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 142

Cimarron County: 56

Texas County: 2,108

There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 105

Cimarron: 42

Texas County: 1,893

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

There are 3,299 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,358

Quay County: 153

Roosevelt County: 733

Union County: 55

There have been 31 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 15

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 12

Union County: 2

