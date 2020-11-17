Moore County hospitals now monitoring COVID-19 patients at home, freeing hospital beds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 60 COVID-19 patients in Moore County are now being treated from their homes allowing more hospital beds available for patients.
The hospital has 25 beds, and around half of them are being used for COVID-19 patients with three of those being for ICU.
At the moment they are all occupied, which is why the Medical Director says without this new technology, some of these patients could very well have been transferred to hospitals in other states or across Texas, which is not something anyone wants as this virus is isolating as it is.
“This has helped keep our in-patient numbers somewhat in control, we are still pretty full right now but I can’t imagine how we would be without having this type of monitoring service, where our hospital and ER would be overwhelmed,” said Syed Hasan, medical director for in-patient and ER at Moore County Hospital
The device keeps an eye on patients who require monitoring but are healthy enough to not need a hospital bed.
The patients will receive a kit with the main device along with other equipment used to check vital signs like blood pressure and oxygen.
It alerts the nurse of any changes in the patient’s vital signs, and if necessary, tell them to go to the ER where the doctor will also be informed and take the necessary steps to accept the patient before they step in the hospital.
The device will also provide the recent medical data it has been collecting, allowing the doctor to assess the patient faster and more accurately than if the patients listed symptoms themselves.
“We are definitely a couple steps ahead. This gives us a clear picture of what needs to be done next,” said Hasan
The patients can also video call the nurse through the device or call them directly during the hours of operation.
The nurses say this has changed they way they, operate and has extended their shifts but has allowed them to help more patients more frequently, as they are now a call away.
“I have been in health care for 20 years and so, the way health care is going is virtual, it is tele-health, tele-nursing, so it is the world we live in now,” said Laura Vasquez, RN and Supervisor of Telenursing Services
Despite living in a world that requires so much technology, the device does not require WIFI, so it allows those without internet access to also use it.
Although the supply is limited, the hospital does have enough and is looking to use it with more patients as the cases continue to grow.
If you think you would be eligible, you or your physician can contact the supervisor for this program at lvasquez@mchd.net
