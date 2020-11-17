ENMU to sit out upcoming Lone Star Conference basketball seasons

“We truly feel for our men’s and women’s basketball programs at this time, but the number one concern for our department will always be the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Athletic Director Matt Billings said in a school release. “The state of New Mexico has made it clear that intercollegiate athletic competitions are not able to occur in the state unless all directives listed by the COVID-Safe Practices for Intercollegiate Sports document are met, and we simply cannot meet those guidelines. Our basketball programs will continue to work and train together throughout the spring semester in the hopes of coming back even stronger in 2021-22.”