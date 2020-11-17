ENMU to sit out upcoming Lone Star Conference basketball seasons

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico University will sit out the upcoming Lone Star Conference Basketball seasons, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.
The ENMU Athletic Department cited difficulty in adherence to public health orders on college athletics for the decision.
The decision sidelines a women’s team that had qualified for three NCAA national tournaments in its last four seasons under Josh Prock, and a man’s team set to begin the Brent Owen coaching era.
“We truly feel for our men’s and women’s basketball programs at this time, but the number one concern for our department will always be the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Athletic Director Matt Billings said in a school release. “The state of New Mexico has made it clear that intercollegiate athletic competitions are not able to occur in the state unless all directives listed by the COVID-Safe Practices for Intercollegiate Sports document are met, and we simply cannot meet those guidelines. Our basketball programs will continue to work and train together throughout the spring semester in the hopes of coming back even stronger in 2021-22.”
According to the Eastern New Mexico News, the university gave three primary reasons for its decision, in reference to the state directives -- the inability to work out with more than five student-athletes at a time, state quarantine requirements required following road trips to out-of-state LSC schools and inability to cover the expense of three tests per week.
However, the university will honor all athletic scholarships for the remainder of the year, and will continue to weigh competition in the spring for the fall sports that were moved by the conference due to pandemic concerns.
Greyhound athletic programs can continue to practice in socially-distanced pods of five and submit to random COVID-19 testing.
