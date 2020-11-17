Cops and Kids Christmas event has been cancelled

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department has sent out a release for the cancellation of the Cops and Kids Christmas event.
They have been waiting for the pandemic to end or get to a point that would not endanger the health of the community.
Although, for the safety of the citizens and children, they will not be able to have this years Cops and Kids Christmas event.
“Believe me when I say we are as disappointed as you are because there are a lot of people that love being involved in putting smiles on kids and families faces,” said Chief of Police, Douglas R. Ford.
