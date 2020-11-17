Amarillo COVID-19 report for Nov. 17 shows 484 new cases, 124 recoveries, 4 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 17, 2020 at 2:03 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 2:04 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 6,544 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report shows 484 new cases, 124 recoveries and four deaths.

The report shows two deaths in Potter County and two in Randall County.

There are now 10,868 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 8,661 in Randall County.

12,761 people have recovered and 224 have died.

There are 237 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 35.88 percent.

Amarillo Update 11/17
There are 28,525 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 641

Deaf Smith County: 1,598

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,103

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 421

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,498

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 10,868

Randall County: 8,661

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 233

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,244 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 494

Deaf Smith County: 1,426

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 535

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 303

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,311

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,807

Randall County: 4,954

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 145

There have also been 388 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 5

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 25

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 137

Randall County: 87

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 6

There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 142

Cimarron County: 56

Texas County: 2,108

There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 105

Cimarron: 42

Texas County: 1,893

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

There are 3,299 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,358

Quay County: 153

Roosevelt County: 733

Union County: 55

There have been 31 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 15

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 12

Union County: 2

