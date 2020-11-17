Amarillo City Council to have emergency meeting about fines for businesses not enforcing masks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council will have an emergency meeting Friday to talk about fines for businesses not enforcing masks across all of Potter and Randall counties.
The Amarillo City Council decided today to have an emergency meeting Friday, to talk about fining businesses that don’t enforce Governor Greg Abbott’s order to take precautions against spreading COVID-19.
City Manager Jared Miller said passing an ordinance could give businesses the justification to tell customers they must wear masks, stay separated and not gather in groups of more than 10 people.
Environmental Health workers would enforce ordinance starting with a warning but eventually the possibility of a fine up to $2,000.
Enforcement would cover all of Potter and Randall counties because they are parts of one public health district.
