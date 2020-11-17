Amarillo businesses using Black Friday deals, holiday shopping to survive COVID-19 Christmas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Small businesses across Amarillo are finding innovative ways to ensure they still ring in the holiday revenue necessary to keep themselves afloat, despite the pandemic.
Only 23% of consumers plan to buy their holiday gifts from small businesses, while 60% plan to order their gifts online, according to the National Retail Federation.
At Wolflin Square, the average family-owned business makes 20% to 40% of their annual earnings during the holiday season.
Get Fit, a specialty running store, experiences their largest earning period the 10 days leading up to Christmas.
“I need this to feed my children, I need this to pay my employees” said Karen Roberts, owner of Get Fit. “I think the more we can keep things local, people can shop here (and) our tax dollars stay here.”
This forced small businesses to get innovative, offering new online services to customers such as ‘click and collect’, which lets stores take customers on personal tours around the shop.
“You can either buy on their website and, if it’s in stock, you can literally pull up and they will deliver it to you,” said Austin Sharp, the vice president of Mays Inc., the company that runs Wolflin Square. “Or you can call in and they will get you on FaceTime and they will show you around the store, kind of like an in-person tour.”
Local stores are also struggling to keep up with the month-long Black Friday deals offered by larger stores such as Target and Walmart.
Wolfin Square is hosting a Small Business Saturday event to encourage customers to come support their stores and benefit from special discounts.
Riley Blue Boutique is also offering markdown specials every weekend leading up to Christmas.
Although they have expanded their social media outreach during the pandemic, they still believe developing in-person relationships with their customers is most important.
“I know their sizes. I know their taste. We have relationships with our customers. They love us (and) we love them. We know a lot about them. We know about their families, what’s going on in their lives, and that is so important. Even if people don’t realize it,” said Vicki Shankle, owner of Riley Blue.
Supporting local businesses does not only support the business owner.
A percentage of Amarillo’s sales tax goes to improving our city and funding public services.
Retailers already missed out on their early summer and back to schools sales. If small businesses also fall short during the winter holidays, it could have an impact on the entire community.
“A certain percentage of every sale goes to fund our essential city services," explained Sharp. "I think firefighters, police offers, your city services that are very important. So really you’ve got a 3-to-1 impact when you shop local on that money actually staying in our economy.”
Sharp also remarked that the multi-billionaire founder and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezoz, “has enough money.”
