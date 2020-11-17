AFD’s new tower provides consistent training for extreme situations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new training facility will help Amarillo firefighters consistently prepare them to save people in dangerous situations.
Someone stuck under a building, trapped in a trench, or unable to escape their vehicle after a car accident are some of what AFD’s technical rescue team responds too.
The job requires an advanced skill set and a steady mind.
“Any hesitation or any question of the guys knowing what they are doing, you know people can get hurt or killed. If they don’t do something correctly and their hanging off the side of a thirty foot building, things can go bad so, the more these guys can practice and have this tower to practice and know what they’re doing, the safer everyone is,” said Cody Snider, public information officer for the Amarillo Fire Department.
Coordinating a day for this team to train hasn’t been the most convenient.
They either do what they can inside the station or find time to train at the department’s current tower that is 20 miles away.
“It’s a little bit difficult to driveway out of town to go do any type of training and having something close by would make it a lot easier,” said an Amarillo firefighter, Blake Johnston.
With a tower right outside the doors of Station 13, Johnston says him, and the other seven firefighters would be able to train every day.
All resources would be able to get utilized as well.
“All of our trucks will stay in service, we won’t have to pull a truck from another station to cover, the city will be better covered, the citizens will be better covered,” said Snyder.
Snyder says new firefighters would be able to learn their craft faster with the tower installed.
The department has several fundraising events coming up to raise money for the tower.
