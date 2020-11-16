West Texas A&M University joins consortium to increase number of rural nurses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University became the newest partner for the Rural Nursing Education Consortium (RNEC), which was created in partnership with Frank Phillip’s College, Amarillo College and five hospitals in the rural Texas Panhandle.
“In essence is a grow your own nurses' program for rural hospitals and rural communities,” said Dr. Brad Johnson, vice president of strategic relations, WTAMU.
Although, the nursing shortage is national, it is most present in rural communities like we have in the the panhandle.
“We want them to go ahead and progress their education, and become masters prepare or even bachelors prepared," said Dr. Holly Jeffreys, nursing department head, WTAMU. “We felt we were the piece that was missing from that, so we’re excited to be able to provide newer programs.”
With this program, students can start in the Licensed Vocational Nurse program (LVN) then transition into the Registered Nurse program (RN) immediately at any of the five campuses offered. Nursing clinicals and coursework are also provided at or near those communities.
“People who are interested, actually get their training and education at the hospitals that they would eventually be working in so, rather than coming to West Texas A&M or coming to either of the community colleges, they are learning right in the hospitals there," said Johnson.
According to the Frank Phillip’s College, the students are not going through the program to then leave the communities where they currently reside, but rather graduate and get hired on at local hospitals.
“When you get people from the areas they grew up in, they have a dedication to that area,” said Jeffreys. “They love going back to serve and do a great job going back to serve and so we do feel like is beneficial for the communities as well as the communities.”
This is the first year the program is in place on all five campuses.
“It’s just a great program to meet the needs of rural areas and meet them where they’re at,” said Johnson.
