WATCH LIVE: Middle School Edition of High School Football LIVE

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 and the Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host a livestream of Amarillo ISD’s middle school football games this week.
The stream will feature the 7th Grade Silver Horace Mann vs. De Zavala game on Monday, Nov. 16 at 4:00 p.m. The stream will then feature the 7th Grade Gold Horace Mann vs. Crockett game at 6:00 p.m.
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the stream will feature the 8th Grade Silver Bonham vs. De Zavala game at 4:00 p.m. and the 8th Grade Gold Bonham vs. Crockett game at 6:00 p.m.
