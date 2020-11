We have very dry air in place and with light winds and clear skies it will be a cold start to your Tuesday. Breezy conditions return for the afternoon hours and with plenty of sunshine highs will climb into the low to mid 70s. The winds will be a bit stronger for Wednesday and could be gusting to near 40 mph which will bring back the fire danger and warm temps into the mid to upper 70s. Even warmer temps are expected for Thursday.