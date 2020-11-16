Trial in France for extremist foiled by 3 Americans on train

The trial ties into the massacre of 130 people in Paris three months later, on Nov. 13, 2015, at the Bataclan music hall and restaurants and cafes. The suspected mastermind of those assaults, Abdel Hamid Abaaoud, also worked behind the scenes in the train attack, according to the prosecution. Prosecutors say Abaaoud and El Khazzani traveled together from Syria to Belgium and holed up with Chatra in a Brussels apartment.