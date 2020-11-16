8th Annual Northside Toy Drive happening this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 8th Annual Northside Toy Drive is happening this week.
From Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., you are encouraged to drop off unwrapped gifts or money donations at the FirstBank Southwest location on South Georgia Street near South Austin Street.
The toy drive benefits children ages two to 12 in the area whose families need help with Christmas presents.
The need for donations increasing each year, but more families are expected this year due to the pandemic.
You can donate toys in person while participating in the drive-through event, or you can donate online.
You can also drop toys off at Combs & Cuts Barber Shot, Pescaraz Italian Restaurant, Rain Premier Sushi Bar and Delvin’s Restaurant any time during their business hours.
You can drop toys off at those locations until December 19.
The toys will be distributed on December 19. If your family is in need of help this year, show up on the day of the giveaway for your children to receive gifts.
