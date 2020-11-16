State health officials report 56 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 16, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 4:57 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 56 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

The report shows 40 new cases in Curry County, three in Quay County, 10 in Roosevelt County and three in Union County.

The report shows a death of a woman in her 80′s from Curry County. She was hospitalized and had underlying condition.

The report also shows the death of a man in his 50′s from Roosevelt County. He was hospitalized and had underlying condition.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,236.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 65,454 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 738 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

25,411 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 3,299 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,358

Quay County: 153

Roosevelt County: 733

Union County: 55

There have been 31 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 15

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 12

Union County: 2

There are 27,939 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 633

Deaf Smith County: 1,592

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,070

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 411

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,465

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 10,640

Randall County: 8,405

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 221

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,068 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 475

Deaf Smith County: 1,426

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 535

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 284

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,298

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,744

Randall County: 4,893

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 144

There have also been 384 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 5

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 25

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 135

Randall County: 85

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 6

There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 142

Cimarron County: 56

Texas County: 2,108

There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 105

Cimarron: 42

Texas County: 1,893

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

