Salvation Army partners with Toot’n Totum to place ‘counter kettles’ at registers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army has placed “counter kettles” at area Toot’n Totum locations to encourage donations this year.
The kettles are located at the registers of all Toot’n Totum locations and will remain there until Christmas.
The Salvation Army said Toot’n Totum will use some of the proceeds from the campaign to shop for 130 children in the Angel Tree program.
The stores will also match the first $100 donated in every store throughout the panhandles of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas,
