Salvation Army partners with Toot’n Totum to place ‘counter kettles’ at registers
By Bailie Myers | November 16, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 11:26 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army has placed “counter kettles” at area Toot’n Totum locations to encourage donations this year.

The kettles are located at the registers of all Toot’n Totum locations and will remain there until Christmas.

The Salvation Army said Toot’n Totum will use some of the proceeds from the campaign to shop for 130 children in the Angel Tree program.

The stores will also match the first $100 donated in every store throughout the panhandles of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas,

Toot’n Totum is the best! What a great partner.

