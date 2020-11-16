Organizers: Northside Toy Drive more important this year due to pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - COVID-19 has played a role for many families in Amarillo, and the organizers of the Northside Toy Drive say this makes this year’s event more important than ever.
“This year’s toy drive will probably be the most important, the most beneficial out of all the toy drives because we know that everybody’s crash dropped,” said Judge Thomas Jones, Justice of the Peace - Precinct Four. “We know that people are going to be maybe trying to rob Peter to pay Paul to make ends meet to kind of provide some sort of season greetings for their children.”
Organizers are working to ensure this year’s Northside Toy Drive is as safe as possible.
All you have to do is drive up to FirstBank Southwest on Georgia Street, and volunteers will pick up your gifts from your vehicle.
The holidays can be hard for parents, and this year may be even harder for those in need.
“There was times I wasn’t able to get my kids any toys, so I can only imagine, that with the pandemic and how it is now, there’s a lot of people that are not allowed, you know they don’t have money for toys,” said Northside Toy Drive Board Member C.C. Combs.
Last year, the toy drive served more than 2,000 Amarillo children, and every year it grows. This year, it is expected to reach more children than ever due to the pandemic.
“You can donate monetary funds, you know, to our toy drop,” said Northside Toy Drive Secretary Bowden Jones Jr. “What we do with those funds is we take that money and we go and we purchase as many toys as we possibly can to be able to turn around and give those toys away.”
You can drop off unwrapped gifts through Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. or donate online.
