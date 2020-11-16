64 new COVID-19 cases, 32 new recoveries and 1 death in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 272 active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report shows 64 new cases, 32 new recoveries in the counties and one death in Hartley County.
There are now 411 total cases in Hartley County, with 284 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 122 active cases.
There are now 633 total cases in Dallam County, with 475 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 150 active cases.
11 people are hospitalized with the virus in the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District.
There are 27,939 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 633
Deaf Smith County: 1,592
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,070
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 411
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,465
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 10,640
Randall County: 8,405
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 221
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,068 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 475
Deaf Smith County: 1,426
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 535
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 284
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,298
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 7,744
Randall County: 4,893
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 144
There have also been 384 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 32
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 5
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 25
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 135
Randall County: 85
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 6
There are 3,242 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,317
Quay County: 150
Roosevelt County: 723
Union County: 52
There have been 29 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 14
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 11
Union County: 2
There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 142
Cimarron County: 56
Texas County: 2,108
There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 105
Cimarron: 42
Texas County: 1,893
There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 11
