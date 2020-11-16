64 new COVID-19 cases, 32 new recoveries and 1 death in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | November 16, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 3:29 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 272 active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report shows 64 new cases, 32 new recoveries in the counties and one death in Hartley County.

There are now 411 total cases in Hartley County, with 284 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 122 active cases.

There are now 633 total cases in Dallam County, with 475 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 150 active cases.

11 people are hospitalized with the virus in the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District.

There are 27,939 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 633

Deaf Smith County: 1,592

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,070

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 411

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,465

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 10,640

Randall County: 8,405

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 221

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,068 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 475

Deaf Smith County: 1,426

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 535

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 284

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,298

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,744

Randall County: 4,893

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 144

There have also been 384 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 5

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 25

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 135

Randall County: 85

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 6

There are 3,242 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,317

Quay County: 150

Roosevelt County: 723

Union County: 52

There have been 29 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 14

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 11

Union County: 2

There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 142

Cimarron County: 56

Texas County: 2,108

There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 105

Cimarron: 42

Texas County: 1,893

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

