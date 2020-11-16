26 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wheeler County

By Bailie Myers | November 16, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 10:43 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The report brings the total of active cases in the county to 71.

Wheeler County also reported 23 new recoveries, and no new deaths.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Monday, November 16, 2020

There are 27,307 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 33

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 599

Deaf Smith County: 1,576

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,070

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 381

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,465

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 10,410

Randall County: 8,083

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 221

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 18,398 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 451

Deaf Smith County: 1,426

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 535

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 276

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,298

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,438

Randall County: 4,561

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 144

There have also been 379 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 31

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 25

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 134

Randall County: 83

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 6

There are 2,283 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 137

Cimarron County: 55

Texas County: 2,091

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

There are 3,242 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,317

Quay County: 150

Roosevelt County: 723

Union County: 52

There have been 29 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 14

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 11

Union County: 2

