New in Amarillo: A Japanese restaurant, steakhouse and pizza shop expand dining options

“We love sushi! We love Japanese food,” exclaimed co-owners Jeremy Green and Puntita Panyadee. “We traveled a lot, all over different states, trying restaurants all over the place and wanted to come up with our own concept. You can look at my phone [and] I probably have four thousand photos of different sushi places we’ve eaten at and looked to say ‘oh we want to put this one on, we want to do something like this, we love this one."