Mostly Quiet Week Ahead

We’re kicking off our work week on a quiet note, and that will mostly set the trend for the coming days. For Monday, we can expect temperatures reaching up into the upper-60s to lower-70s across much of the area with winds shifting from the northwest, to the east as we head into the afternoon/evening hours, with sunny skies. Winds shifting out of the south starting tomorrow will allow us to keep the skies sunny with highs in the 70s all the way through Friday, with the possibility of temps reaching the 80s on Thursday.