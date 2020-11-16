Man employed at Neal Unit in Amarillo dies of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man who worked at the Neal Unit in Amarillo has died of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice posted about the death today, saying they are grieving the loss of an employee connected to the COVID-19 virus.
The TDCJ says 78-year-old Chaplain Gerald “Jerry” Bedison tested positive for the virus on Nov. 5 and was hospitalized at a local hospital. He died in the early morning hours of Nov. 16.
“Chaplain Bedison was a man who loved God. It was evident in his life as he ministered to those in needs,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “Though he may no longer be with us, Chaplain Bedison’s legacy continues to live on.”
TDCJ says he was assigned to the Neal Unit in Amarillo and had over seven years of service with the department.
“Chaplain Bedison was highly respected among staff and inmates and has always been a huge asset to chaplancy,” said Rehabilitation Programs Division Director Christopher Carter. “Everyone at the Neal Unit, and the Clements Unit before that loved him and he will be greatly missed.”
The TDCJ has had 23 employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
