The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - There are currently 2,306 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Oklahoma Panhandle, with 2,040 recoveries and 12 deaths.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are now 2,108 total cases of COVID-19 in Texas County.
1,893 people have recovered and 11 have died.
The state’s website also shows 142 total cases in Beaver County. One person has died and 105 have recovered.
In Cimarron County, there have been 56 total cases and 42 recoveries.
There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 142
Cimarron County: 56
Texas County: 2,108
There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 105
Cimarron: 42
Texas County: 1,893
There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 11
There are 27,323 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 33
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 599
Deaf Smith County: 1,592
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,070
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 381
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,465
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 10,410
Randall County: 8,083
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 221
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 18,398 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 451
Deaf Smith County: 1,426
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 535
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 276
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,298
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 7,438
Randall County: 4,561
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 144
There have also been 380 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 32
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 4
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 25
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 134
Randall County: 83
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 6
There are 3,242 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,317
Quay County: 150
Roosevelt County: 723
Union County: 52
There have been 29 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 14
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 11
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.