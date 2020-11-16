The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 16, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 12:15 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - There are currently 2,306 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Oklahoma Panhandle, with 2,040 recoveries and 12 deaths.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are now 2,108 total cases of COVID-19 in Texas County.

1,893 people have recovered and 11 have died.

The state’s website also shows 142 total cases in Beaver County. One person has died and 105 have recovered.

In Cimarron County, there have been 56 total cases and 42 recoveries.

There are 27,323 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 33

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 599

Deaf Smith County: 1,592

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,070

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 381

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,465

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 10,410

Randall County: 8,083

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 221

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 18,398 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 451

Deaf Smith County: 1,426

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 535

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 276

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,298

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,438

Randall County: 4,561

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 144

There have also been 380 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 25

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 134

Randall County: 83

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 6

There are 3,242 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,317

Quay County: 150

Roosevelt County: 723

Union County: 52

There have been 29 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 14

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 11

Union County: 2

