Dumas ISD police chief says goodbye leaving behind school safety legacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A police officer who built one of the first departments at a school district in our area is retiring.
“We feel like we’ve made a tremendous impact on the community,” said Larry Payne, the Dumas ISD chief of police.
Moore County’s Chief Deputy says Payne’s 22 years of serving the seven schools in Dumas ISD has allowed the department to use all their resources throughout the community.
Payne says his community policing has limited crime at school.
“The students know us, they trust us. They know if they come with information, that it will be kept confidential,” said Payne.
He says building relationships with students has limited the crime on campus.
It also allows them to respond to crimes in a matter of minutes.
“If there’s an instance here at the high school and I’m here most of the time, then all I have to do is step out of my office and I’m in a position to meet the threat,” said Payne
The old APD officer who is taking the new role of police chief this December says every minute matters in these types of school crimes.
“If you look at those instances on active shooters with in schools, a lot of those incidents will end quickly, just as they started if you have police officer there to be on top of that threat to help save lives as far as an officer trying to drive through traffic, trying to get to the school safely, then also trying to navigate the school, the officer may not be familiar with the school. So, having that officer inside the school will be your safest bet to getting to the threat immediately and to stop that threat,” said Keith Quirk, future chief of police for the Dumas Police Department.
