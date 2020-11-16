Dumas ISD police chief says goodbye leaving behind school safety legacy

“If you look at those instances on active shooters with in schools, a lot of those incidents will end quickly, just as they started if you have police officer there to be on top of that threat to help save lives as far as an officer trying to drive through traffic, trying to get to the school safely, then also trying to navigate the school, the officer may not be familiar with the school. So, having that officer inside the school will be your safest bet to getting to the threat immediately and to stop that threat,” said Keith Quirk, future chief of police for the Dumas Police Department.