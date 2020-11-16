Doppler Dave Expects A Mild November Week

A calmer and overall pleasant weather pattern has taken hold for the next couple of days. We expect a dry outlook with an abundance of sunshine and temperatures will stay above for the rest of the week. Winds are in the light category today, but conditions will become breezy to windy by the middle of the week. Lows tonight will drop into the low to mid 30s before rebounding into the low 70s tomorrow. As warm winds increase Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s as gusts increase above 30mph.