1 death, 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Deaf Smith County

By Bailie Myers | November 16, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 1:47 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported one new death due to COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County today.

The city also reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the area and no new recoveries.

At this time, Deaf Smith County has 134 active cases of COVID-19.

There are 27,323 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 599

Deaf Smith County: 1,592

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,070

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 381

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,465

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 10,410

Randall County: 8,083

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 221

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 18,398 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 451

Deaf Smith County: 1,426

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 535

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 276

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,298

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,438

Randall County: 4,561

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 144

There have also been 380 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 25

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 134

Randall County: 83

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 6

There are 2,283 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 137

Cimarron County: 55

Texas County: 2,091

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

There are 3,242 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,317

Quay County: 150

Roosevelt County: 723

Union County: 52

There have been 29 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 14

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 11

Union County: 2

