Clovis road closure on Norris Street railroad crossing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There will be a road closure on Norris Street Railroad Crossing tomorrow.
According to Clovis Police, the BNSF Railroad will be working on the Norris Street railroad crossing tomorrow, Nov. 17.
The crossing will be closed to thru-traffic from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
If you commonly use that roadway, you will need to find a different route.
Persons can cross onto Brady Street (the major intersection with South Norris Street) from Mabry Drive (US 60/84):
- Sugar Beet Road crossing (County Road G)
- Prince Street overpass crossing (US 70)
- Hull Street overpass crossing (NM 318)
- Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard crossing
- NM 467 overpass crossing
