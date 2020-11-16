Amarillo Youth Center Director post bond after two charges involving child sexual contact

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Executive Director of the Amarillo Activity Youth Center has posted bond after being booked into the Randall County jail on two charges involving child sexual contact.
45-year-old Matthew Hite is known around the community for his connection to the youth center and various others youth programs.
The non-profit posted they would close the center on Friday due to COVID-19 and did not respond to our various requests for comment.
However, Mr.Hite’s Linkedin profile claims he began working there in 2007, and according to court documents, the complaint for which he has been arrested occurred around June 1st 2000.
Earlier this month, the alleged victim filed the accusation with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
“The grand jury believed there was enough evidence to go forward to a trial," said Robert Love, Randall County criminal district attorney.
The second and third degree felonies he is being charged with are indecency with child by sexual contact and the solicitation to commit the indecency.
Both counts are from the same person who was younger than 17 years old at the time.
This person claims Mr. Hite touched him inappropriately with the intention of gratifying sexual desire.
Mr. Love also says, like many child sexual abuse cases, this one will have its challenges.
“In this case, we have a delayed report, but that is not unusual with these types of cases," said Love "It is unique that when an adult comes forward and makes the allegation years later, usually outcry is before someone reaches adulthood.”
The court documents for the case do not state a location of the incident other than occurring in Randall County.
Amarillo ISD confirmed, Mr. Hite was employed with them during the year of the alleged incident and that he resigned in 2006.
According to court documents, the recommended bond was set at $50,000 along with conditions to not be within 200 feet of the alleged victim nor have any contact with anyone under the age of 17.
Mr. Love said the pandemic has slowed down the court process which is why he doesn’t expect any decision to be made for several months.
