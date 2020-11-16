Amarillo COVID-19 report for Nov. 16 shows 552 new cases, 638 recoveries, 3 deaths

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 16, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 1:49 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 6,188 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 552 new cases, 638 recoveries and three deaths.

The report shows one death in Potter County and two in Randall County.

There are now 10,640 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 8,405 in Randall County.

12,637 people have recovered and 220 have died.

There are 171 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 35.65 percent.

Amarillo Update 11/16
Amarillo Update 11/16 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 27,875 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 599

Deaf Smith County: 1,592

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,070

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 381

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,465

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 10,640

Randall County: 8,405

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 221

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,036 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 451

Deaf Smith County: 1,426

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 535

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 276

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,298

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,744

Randall County: 4,893

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 144

There have also been 383 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 32

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 25

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 135

Randall County: 85

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 6

There are 3,242 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,317

Quay County: 150

Roosevelt County: 723

Union County: 52

There have been 29 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 14

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 11

Union County: 2

There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 142

Cimarron County: 56

Texas County: 2,108

There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 105

Cimarron: 42

Texas County: 1,893

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.