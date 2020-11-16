Amarillo COVID-19 report for Nov. 16 shows 552 new cases, 638 recoveries, 3 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 6,188 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 552 new cases, 638 recoveries and three deaths.
The report shows one death in Potter County and two in Randall County.
There are now 10,640 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 8,405 in Randall County.
12,637 people have recovered and 220 have died.
There are 171 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 35.65 percent.
There are 27,875 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 599
Deaf Smith County: 1,592
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,070
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 381
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,465
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 10,640
Randall County: 8,405
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 221
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 19,036 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 451
Deaf Smith County: 1,426
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 535
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 276
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,298
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 7,744
Randall County: 4,893
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 144
There have also been 383 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 32
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 4
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 25
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 135
Randall County: 85
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 6
There are 3,242 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,317
Quay County: 150
Roosevelt County: 723
Union County: 52
There have been 29 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 14
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 11
Union County: 2
There are 2,306 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 142
Cimarron County: 56
Texas County: 2,108
There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 105
Cimarron: 42
Texas County: 1,893
There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 11
