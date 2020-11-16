AFD, 24 Hours in the Canyon holding Up in Smoke fundraiser to ‘bid a farewell to 2020’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department and 24 Hours in the Canyon are hosting a joint fundraiser to raise needed funds and burn memories of 2020.
Both organizations have had to cancel all of their outreach events this year due to COVID-19, so they’ve partnered together to raise funds by ceremonially burning their donor’s 2020 memories.
“As a result (of) 24 Hours being cancelled, we were left with about 3,000 unused event bib numbers," said Ryan Parnell, event director. “By partnering with AFD, we have a great way to dispose of them while raising money for two much needed projects at both organizations.”
The unused bib numbers are available to purchase for $5 each. For every bib purchased, donors can submit a statement regarding 2020 which will then be attached to a bib number.
AFD said they will “safely” burn the bibs as a ceremonial way to “usher in a brand-new year.”
The event will be streamed live on the 24 Hours in the Canyon and Amarillo Fire Department Facebook pages.
AFD said their funds from the event will go toward the purchase of a open-air drill tower to be placed at Station 13, located on 45th Avenue.
24 Hours in the Canyon said their funds will be used to partner with Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, CA. to license a new program they’ve recently developed called Emerging from the Haze.
The 6-week course, which is the first of its kind, helps cancer survivors cope with the effects of chemo brain.
The burn will happen at 6:00 p.m. on December, 31.
A joint statement said Up in Smoke will “certainly provide a dramatic end to what has been a wild year.”
