PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A missing Portales man has been found dead.
Deputy Police Chief Chris Williams says Jay Cole was found Sunday near NM 267 in Roosevelt County.
Hospital surveillance video showed Mr. Cole leaving Roosevelt General Hospital late Monday afternoon.
Police said last week there was no evidence of foul play in connection with his disappearance.
The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation.
Source: The Eastern New Mexico News
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.