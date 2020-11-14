Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Nov. 14

By KFDA Digital | November 14, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 5:49 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 6,277 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

Friday’s report shows 343 new cases, 183 recoveries and 11 deaths.

The report shows five deaths in Potter County and six deaths in Randall County.

The city does not release a report over the weekend.

There are now 10,410 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 8,083 in Randall County.

11,999 people have recovered and 217 have died.

There are now 175 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 30.25 percent.

There are 27,281 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 599

Deaf Smith County: 1,576

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,070

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 381

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,465

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 10,410

Randall County: 8,083

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 195

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 18,375 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 451

Deaf Smith County: 1,426

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 535

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 276

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,298

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,438

Randall County: 4,561

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 121

There have also been 379 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 31

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 25

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 134

Randall County: 83

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 6

There are 2,259 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 12

Cimarron County: 55

Texas County: 2.072

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 11

There are 3,188 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,283

Quay County: 148

Roosevelt County: 706

Union County: 51

There have been 29 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 14

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 11

Union County: 2

