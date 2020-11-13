WTAMU to host virtual ceremony for December 2020 graduation

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University announced the December 2020 graduation ceremonies will be held online.
“We realize that many students and their families still long for the traditional graduation ceremony. We do, too,” said University President Dr. Walter Wendler. “But with COVID-19 cases still skyrocketing, we cannot, in good conscious, host an in-person ceremony.”
The decision comes after several discussions between University administrators, community leaders and health experts.
“We have been wrestling mightily with this,” said Dr. Wendler. “But we have to balance the very real possibility of widespread infections with the desire to gather together as Buffs to celebrate the December class of 2020.”
“We understand the importance of in-person graduation, and we have tentative plans for small-scale ceremonies for the 2020 and 2021 graduates across multiple Fridays in March, April and May," said Dr. Wendler.
Students graduating in December may choose to attend the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.
“We have weighed every option, including hosting six different ceremonies inside the First United Bank Center with a limited number of guests, or hosting one ceremony outside in Buffalo Stadium,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “But we take our responsibility seriously to keep our students and their families safe when they’re on our campus, and we feel the best way to do that is to hold a virtual ceremony.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.