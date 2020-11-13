Wheeler County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries, 1 death

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 68 active COVID-19 cases in Wheeler County.
The report for Nov. 13 from Wheeler County Emergency Management shows 12 new cases, 10 recoveries and one new death.
There have been a total of 195 confirmed cases, with 121 recoveries and six deaths.
That leaves 68 active cases.
64 people are in home isolation and four are in a medical facility.
There are 10 pending tests.
There are 26,910 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 585
Deaf Smith County: 1,574
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,070
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 369
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,465
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 10,268
Randall County: 7,882
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 195
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 18,161 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 434
Deaf Smith County: 1,426
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 535
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 262
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,298
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 7,362
Randall County: 4,454
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 121
There have also been 365 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 28
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 4
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 25
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 129
Randall County: 77
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 6
There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 121
Cimarron County: 45
Texas County: 1,998
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 3,065 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,198
Quay County: 140
Roosevelt County: 680
Union County: 47
There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 13
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 10
Union County: 2
