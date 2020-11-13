Wheeler County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries, 1 death

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 13, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 10:07 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 68 active COVID-19 cases in Wheeler County.

The report for Nov. 13 from Wheeler County Emergency Management shows 12 new cases, 10 recoveries and one new death.

There have been a total of 195 confirmed cases, with 121 recoveries and six deaths.

That leaves 68 active cases.

64 people are in home isolation and four are in a medical facility.

There are 10 pending tests.

There are 26,910 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 585

Deaf Smith County: 1,574

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,070

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 369

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,465

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 10,268

Randall County: 7,882

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 195

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 18,161 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 434

Deaf Smith County: 1,426

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 535

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 262

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,298

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,362

Randall County: 4,454

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 121

There have also been 365 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 28

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 25

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 129

Randall County: 77

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 6

There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 121

Cimarron County: 45

Texas County: 1,998

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 3,065 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,198

Quay County: 140

Roosevelt County: 680

Union County: 47

There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 13

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 10

Union County: 2

