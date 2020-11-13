State health officials report 53 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 53 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
Today’s report shows 39 new cases in Curry County, 12 in Roosevelt County and two in Union County.
Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 62,006 COVID-19 cases.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,198.
As of today, there are 455 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
24,449 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.
There are 3,119 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,237
Quay County: 140
Roosevelt County: 693
Union County: 49
There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 13
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 10
Union County: 2
There are 27,281 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 599
Deaf Smith County: 1,576
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,070
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 381
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,465
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 10,410
Randall County: 8,083
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 195
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 18,375 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 451
Deaf Smith County: 1,426
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 535
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 276
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,298
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 7,438
Randall County: 4,561
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 121
There have also been 379 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 31
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 4
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 25
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 134
Randall County: 83
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 6
There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 121
Cimarron County: 45
Texas County: 1,998
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
