Small businesses adapt and prepare for continuation of pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For small businesses across the nation and in our area, this pandemic has been quite the roller coaster.
With the COVID-19 cases in the area continuing to rise, there is a lot of uncertainty around what will happen with the economy, especially considering how the beginning of the pandemic played out.
The regional director of the small business development centers in the area, Gina Woodward, says the first wave might have actually helped many businesses now as they face the second one.
“If we could avoid another shutdown, I think our small businesses especially in the Panhandle are going to be just fine,” said Woodward
That is because at the beginning of the pandemic, like many of us, businesses were facing the unknown.
Also, like many of us, they had to adapt to the new way of life.
“Now they have had a chance to innovate and pivot, and they are doing some new things,” said Woodward "They have been through the first round of this, they know how to sell online, whether it’s a website or a live video on Facebook, showing off your boutique or cardigan, they have had the chance to do that once.”
She says the small business development centers have been focusing on helping businesses with innovation since the summer and have seen many of them do better now as they offer online or delivery options.
However, there are still businesses struggling, and others which did not survive those closures.
Some shops have been able to stay afloat with some help from the Coronavirus Grant for Small Businesses program offered through the CARES Act.
"If they had gotten behind, these were important funds to get them out of the hole. even though their revenue may be slightly down now, I think it was probably earlier in the crisis where they were really hurting and this was able to help,”said Emily Koller, planning and development services manager at the City of Amarillo.
She says although the city has been able to provide almost $10,000 to over 50 businesses, she knows this is a temporary relief for a very small percentage of all businesses in the area.
The funds for that program are now exhausted, but at the moment, allowed businesses to pay utilities, vendors, and most importantly were able to keep employees on payroll.
And while some adapt to keep their doors open, others are not discouraged from wanting to open them for the first time.
“In our business, the majority of what we are doing right now is actually working with clients who want to start new businesses, so there is plenty of growth in the panhandle,” said Woodward
For those owners who did not get to apply for the city grant program, there is another one called COVID-19 Public Safety Reimbursement Program and is still open through December.
It essentially reimburses businesses for the money they spent on PPE for customers and/or employees.
