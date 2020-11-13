Short-Lived Cooldown

After yesterday’s cold front rolled through, we’re seeing chilly temperatures across the entire region this morning, with some places dropping into the low 20s. However, lingering cloud cover kept us from cooling down as much as we could have, but that could also keep us cooler as well as the cover will be lasting throughout most of the day. Right now our high is 57 degrees, but that could change throughout the day if the sun can’t peek through the clouds. Rain chances have really diminished in the eastern portions of the area, however a stray shower or two isn’t impossible.