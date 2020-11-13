Safely caring for COVID-19 positive individuals under same roof poses challenges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High rates of families who care for quarantined individuals are testing positive a few days later.
“You want to be able to empathize with your loved ones and sometimes there’s not a lot that you can do,” said Rodney Young, chairman of the family and community medicine department for TTUHSC.
Young believes avoiding being exposed to COVID-19 while living under the same roof is challenging.
He says it takes deliberate effort and a good amount of luck.
He also says while family members might be social distancing properly the first week, keeping that up throughout the whole 14-day quarantine can be difficult.
“The first week is rough around people who don’t feel that bad. The second week is rough on everyone. They just want to be freed from this confinement that takes us away from our lives,” said Young
Young says the separation is difficult on both ends and the lack of contact with family can be tough.
An Amarillo counselor says that can be enough to break the social distancing.
“We’re creatures of habit, we have trouble with change and with things that are different, especially the things that cause us fear. We want to be around these people, sometimes we’re willing to risk knowing that we may get sick and there may be consequences,” said Jacqueline Flynt, a licensed professional counselor.
An associate pastor at Trinity Baptist Church says a number of people in quarantine call missing the physical touch of their family members.
Young says some patients feel relieved when they test positive so they can have some of that back.
“They’ll come in and be tested and in some cases, they’ll test positive and they’ll express relief that now finally they don’t have to go through this hassle,” said Young.
