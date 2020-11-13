Northside Toy Drive and FirstBank Southwest kick off Toy-A-Thon Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northside Toy Drive and FirstBank Southwest are hosting a Toy-A-Thon fundraiser Nov. 16 through Nov. 20 to make sure all children have toys this year.
The Toy-A-Thon is a week long event being held at the FBSW Wolflin Banking Center from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
People are asked to safety drop off donations or unwrapped toys for children ages two to 12.
Northside Toy Drive says their goal is to ensure all children have a normal Christmas, despite the hardships of this year.
“Kids are stressed out over a number of different things already. We don’t necessary want them to have to deal with a lack during Christmas time. If we can create a normalcy during the holidays, I think that would be a win for the toy drive,” said Bowden Jones, secretary for Northside Toy Drive.
Jones also wants supporters to know that it is not the cost of the item that matters, but the love the kids feel when they walk into a room full of toys.
“Sometimes a child is moved by the smallest thing,” explained Jones. “It doesn’t necessary have to be the most elaborate thing, it doesn’t have to be the most expensive thing, but it just has to be something that that child wanted. It could be a red toy truck, it could be a Barbie Doll, it could be anything that we may think of as, ‘Okay this isn’t very expensive, it’s not a very elaborate gift,' but to that kid, it is everything to them.”
Supporters can also make a monetary donation by heading to the Northside Toy Drive website.
The Northside Toy Drive will then hand out the toys to area children at their annual toy giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.