Moore County reports 25th COVID-19 death

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 13, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 9:26 AM

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - 25 people have died from COVID-19 in Moore County.

Moore County Emergency Management reported the new death today.

The report also shows 25 new recoveries.

There are 1,465 total cases in the county, 1,298 recoveries and 25 deaths.

That leaves 142 active cases in Moore County.

Posted by Moore County, Texas Emergency Management on Friday, November 13, 2020

There are 26,880 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 585

Deaf Smith County: 1,574

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,070

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 369

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,465

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 10,268

Randall County: 7,882

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 183

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 18,151 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 434

Deaf Smith County: 1,426

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 535

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 262

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,298

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,362

Randall County: 4,454

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 111

There have also been 364 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 28

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 25

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 129

Randall County: 77

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 5

There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 121

Cimarron County: 45

Texas County: 1,998

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 3,065 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,198

Quay County: 140

Roosevelt County: 680

Union County: 47

There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 13

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 10

Union County: 2

