High Fire Danger Saturday!

We will stay breezy for the overnight hours and this will help temps stay in the low 40s. Strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures will contribute to a very high fire danger for the combined panhandles and eastern New Mexico throughout the day Saturday. Winds of 20-40 mph gusting to 50 mph will be likely with gusts to 65 mph possible for New Mexico so watch for areas of blowing dirt. The winds will die down Saturday evening and we will be cooler for Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.