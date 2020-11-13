Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for man seen using stolen debit card

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a man seen around town using a stolen debit card.
Officials say this man was seen on camera making a purchase with a stolen debit card, and Amarillo Crime Stoppers say he used the card at various locations around town.
If you know who this man is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
