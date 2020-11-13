Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for man seen using stolen debit card

Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for man seen using stolen debit card
Suspect seen using stolen debit card in Amarillo (Source: Vargas, Celia)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 13, 2020 at 9:57 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 9:57 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a man seen around town using a stolen debit card.

Officials say this man was seen on camera making a purchase with a stolen debit card, and Amarillo Crime Stoppers say he used the card at various locations around town.

If you know who this man is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? On Monday, October 12th, this unknown subject was seen on camera making a...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Friday, November 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.