Amarillo community comes together through Facebook to support health care workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Back in October, Laura Flores started the Facebook group ‘Gifts of Gratitude’, after she had seen several posts from friends who work at BSA.
“I actually spoke to my friend that works in spiritual care at BSA and said I want to do something. What can I do? And she said, we just need prayers,” said Laura Flores, creator of Gifts of Gratitude.
Prayer was already something Laura was doing.
She was looking for something to help encourage and support employees working in the ICU.
“What could I possibly do by myself for 500 workers, so I thought I’ll just reach out to some friends and I bet we can get this together,” said Flores.
So, she created the ‘Gifts of Gratitude’ page on Facebook in hopes to provide hand written notes and five dollar gift cards to every Amarillo ICU employee.
“We are asking people to write out a card, thanking these health care workers. Adding scriptures in there. Praying over them, even praying for the cards and the receiver of the cards,” said Flores.
The Facebook group has even inspired businesses looking for ways to help.
“When I saw gifts of gratitude I thought ok, there’s a start at least, we could be a drop off donation,” said Janine Messenger, owner of Relief Massage Therapy and Wellness.
Now Relief Massage is pulling their trips and matching donations to give massages away to health care workers.
“We’ll match a massage for every donation of a massage we get and be able to put that in the cards and let the folks over at the hospitals know that we’re here for you,” said Messenger.
And the group isn’t finished working yet. They plan to do the same for Northwest Texas Hospital, the VA and nursing homes
“There’s so many people that are working so hard and not getting the bathroom breaks. It’s nonstop. We want them to know that they are loved, and they are cared for,” said Flores.
The ‘Gifts of Gratitude’ Facebook page describes itself as a group of people that will commit to pray and write a letter or card encouraging, thanking and truly pour hope into these precious men and women so they can continue to pour into their patients.
You can request to join the group on Facebook for places to drop off cards.
