Woman’s health webinar series at Texas Tech Amarillo reaches more people than ever before

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo started a 3-part women seminar series called Feed Your Mind to help adults and children navigate through these unprecedented times.
Typically, these community outreach series would take place in person with about 100 to 300 people, but this year due to COVID-19, they’ve moved it to online actually reaching more people than ever with over 350 people since everyone statewide is invited to join.
“We have seven campuses across Texas, so we’re very eager to, like I said, impact as many people as we possibly can and this is the easiest way to do it,” said Angela Knapp Eggers, senior director, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
The webinars focus on nourishing yourself in different ways since the pandemic, election and the upcoming holiday season has caused stress for many people.
Today’s session focused on nourishing your inner self and experts from the institute provided real world examples and suggestions in help guiding people through problems.
“We are a women’s health research institute, but we started focusing very diligently on mental health a few years ago. And I am a firm believer that if your mental health is in good shape, everything else kind of falls into place. And so, that’s what we really want to do, is just encourage people, take care of themselves, think about your mental health,” said Eggers.
The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center started focusing on mental health a few years ago and are finding ways to bring resources and information to communities so everyone can get in a better state of mind especially though these unknown times.
Today, experts gave advice on different scenarios that many people are struggling with today.
“What do you do when someone feels they don’t know who they are,” said Connie Tyne, executive director, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
“Yeah, you know, and I’m hearing that a lot and it’s described as maybe even autopilot, you know, where you are kind of just going through the motions,” said Stephanie Moses, Ph.D, associate professor of psychology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
The chat option on Zoom was also open for people to ask questions throughout the session and experts had the opportunity to give advice directly back to those people in the hour-long webinar.
“We just had a question about the relationship with your supervisor,” said Tyne.
“I think as long as you’re communicating your current challenges and even what they can expect from you going forward, that will help,” said Dr. Moses.
The last webinar on Thursday, December 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. is open to adults and children.
It will focus on nourishing your body with the combination of the pandemic and the upcoming holiday season with many typically falling into bad health choices.
If interested in registering for the last webinar, click here. It is free for all.
To keep up with the institute, visit their Facebook page.
