Weekend warm up

High clouds made for a cooler afternoon and with the NE winds temps will continue fall quickly. Most of the area will start Friday with temps at or below freezing with the coldest readings in the northern zones. High clouds will keep us in the 50s again for Friday along with winds picking up to 10-20 mph. The weekend will start out warmer with highs in the mid 70s but with stronger winds the fire danger will be high. Another weak cold front comes in on Sunday.