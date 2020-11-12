Tx Panhandle high school athletes sign to play at colleges and universities today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school athletes from around the Texas Panhandle committed to play sports at different colleges and universities today.
Canyon Girl’s Basketball star Chloe Callahan has committed to play basketball for the Mean Green at the University of North Texas.
Amarillo High School Volleyball star Ashlyn Vinyard has committed to continue her volleyball career with Head Coach Kendra Potts at WTAMU.
“Ashlyn is a fiery lefty that not only has the ability to terminate and end points, but she thrives in high pressure situations. We are very excited to add Ashlyn to our roster and to also add depth to our right side attack. Being from Amarillo, she understands the rich history of Lady Buff Volleyball and I’m excited for her to make her own mark on the program,” Potts said on Twitter.
Amarillo High School Girl’s Basketball sharpshooter Rachel Haase will sign her Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career at Lubbock Christian University.
Amarillo High School Baseball star Cayden Phillips will sign to further his athletic career at Dallas Baptist University.
Amarillo High School Football and Baseball star Jake Maynard will continue his athletic and academic career at Texas Christian University.
Amarillo High School golfer Karlee Holcomb will sign her Letter of Intent to play golf at Oklahoma Baptist University.
West Texas A&M women’s golf coach Meredith Jameson announced the signing of Amarillo High School standout Alexis Escobedo to a National Letter of Intent.
“Alexis is a great player, who has amazing course management and perspective,” Jameson said in a press release. “She knows how to win and keep her focus when it matters most. The team and I are very excited to have her join our Lady Buff Golf family.”
Bushland High School softball star Sydnee Stewart has committed to further her academic and athletic career at Clarendon College.
Panhandle Girl’s Basketball Star Mason Jones is signing her Letter of Intent to further her academic and athletic career at Tarleton State.
Canyon High School Girl’s Basketball star Kenadee Winfrey will continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Amarillo High School volleyball defensive specialist/libero Falyn Childers has decided to continue her athletic and academic career at WTAMU under the direction of Coach Kendra Potts.
“We are so happy to add Falyn to our roster for the 2021 season, she is a firecracker and brings an amazing amount of energy to any team. I’m so excited to have her in our gym on a daily basis and to bring more depth into our defensive position. She knows the history and tradition of Lady Buff Volleyball which make it even more special that she is joining our team!,” Potts said in a press release regarding the addition of Childers.
Also staying in town and joining WTAMU Volleyball is Bushland High School Right Side Hitter Kinley Rudder.
“Kinley is a very well-rounded player that has found a way to figure it out in almost every position. Coming from a strong volleyball program at Bushland High School, she will come in with the work ethic and fundamental skills to make a different in our gym! Ultimately, she knows how to find a way a win! On top of being a great competitor, she is also a gifted student that is ranked within the Top 10 in her class,” Potts said of Rudder.
From Canyon High School, Kyla Cobb, a star on the girl’s basketball team, has announced she will be continuing her education at Angelo State, joining the Angelo State in the Lone Star Conference.
