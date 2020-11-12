Smokers face an increase risk of having more severe case of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Studies suggest smoking could leave you more vulnerable to fighting COVID-19.
Being a smoker and having COVID-19 increases your risk of being hospitalized, of having a severe case of the virus and therefore increases the risk of dying.
This is because smoking cigarettes is known to cause heart and lung disease.
A pulmonologist with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center explains why lung disease which is often caused by smoking can be detrimental to fighting COVID-19.
“You basically wind up with a person who doesn’t have breathing reserve,' said Dr. Kishore Yalamanchili, pulmonologist and critical care physician at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center “So as you know, the number one cause of death with COVID complications tends to be with breathing related issues, so your foot is starting out the game without that reserve.”
In addition to how smoking affects the way your body fights off a virus that is focused in the respiratory system, the number one cause of death from smoking is heart disease.
“Considering on a normal year, 70 to 80 percent of the hospital stays we get are from smoking complications,” said Yalamanchili “So, in the entire United States, something like 70 percent of all ICU care is related to smokers. We wouldn’t even have enough hospital beds to handle all the COVID patients if it weren’t for smokers, it’s kind of a weird paradox.”
Aside from the heart attack risk and lung damage, he says when you smoke, your body is focused on attacking the cigarette smoke which may cause inflammation and weaken your immune system.
This could explain why the COVID-19 cases may be more severe among smokers.
Meanwhile, another study has suggested smoking can increase the spread of the disease.
“You don’t breathe normal when you smoke," said Dr. Victor Test, pulmonologist at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center “When people smoke, they inhale more people and then exhale this cloud of smoke. So, when they exhale more deeply in, with more force, theoretically, they may increase the risk of spreading viral particles.”
Right now, there is not much information available that suggest smoking increase your risk of contracting COVID-19 or about whether smoking increases the length of hospitalization stay for those who smoke compared to those who don’t.
But doctors suggest now would be a good time to quit, as smokers with COVID-19, more likely than not will need a bed, and with the low-capacity hospitals are facing, that bed might not be available.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.