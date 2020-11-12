Roosevelt detention center inmate dies

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A Union County man housed at the Roosevelt County Detention Center died Wednesday at the detention center, according to a Roosevelt County release.
According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 37-year-old Eric Padilla was found unresponsive in the early morning hours, and lifesaving measures on scene by staff and first responders were successful.
The County did not disclose other details regarding Padilla’s death.
The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Padilla’s family and loved ones during this time of loss,” Roosevelt County Manager Amber Hamilton said in the release. “Roosevelt County is offering counseling services to both detainees and staff members as we work through this tragedy. It can be extremely difficult and challenging to process this type of death and we want to ensure our team and detainees are all supported and have continued access to services.”
Padilla was held at the RCDC since March on charges out of Union County.
