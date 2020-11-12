1 person arrested due to threat near Spearman ISD

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This Morning, Spearman ISD was on “lockout” due to potential threat that occurred late last night.
Spearman ISD was notified Wednesday night, Nov. 11, about a potential threat to the high school and the individual has been arrested for the threat.
Due to the safety and security of the students and staff, Spearman ISD decided to “lockout” all visitors at all campuses this morning until they had investigated other threats.
They have not perceived any other threats and have lifted the “lockout”.
